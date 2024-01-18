Dinosaur Jr. have been accumulating quite a few famous guest stars on stage during their recent run through the Pacific Northwest. Saturday night at Portland’s Revolution Hall, Stephen Malkmus joined them on “Kracked.” Since then, they’ve also performed with Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock, Red Fang’s Bryan Giles, and the Dandy Warhols’ Peter Holmström at another Portland show. And Wednesday night at Seattle’s Neptune Theatre, their guests included Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, Mudhoney’s Mark Arm, and… Dave Matthews?

Yes, Mr. DMB was on hand to cover Neil Young’s “Cortez The Killer” with J Mascis and friends. The same gig involved grunge luminary Arm giving Dinosaur a hand on the Stooges’ “T.V. Eye.” and “Real Cool Time,” and Cameron kept the beat on Dinosaur’s own “Yeah We Know.”

Brock, who also appeared during Dinosaur’s Brooklyn residency in December, was at Revolution Hall Sunday to sing “Watch The Corners” and “Freak Scene.” Giles played “Sludgefeast” with them, and Holmström sat in on their cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven.”

Watch footage of a bunch of those guest spots, starting with Dave Matthews, below.