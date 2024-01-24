In 2020, when their band name took on an unexpected resonance, the Brooklyn emo band Stay Inside released a great debut album called Viewing. Next month, they’ll follow that record with their sophomore LP Ferried Away. Stay Inside were cranking out singles from that album long before they announced it, and we’ve posted a bunch of those songs: “A Backyard,” “An Invitation,” “Sweet Stripe!” Today, they’ve given us another one.

“My Fault,” Stay Inside’s latest track, is not a cover of the Eminem song about the girl who eats too many psychedelic mushrooms. Instead, it’s a pleasant but self-lacerating midtempo chug. It’s got jangly guitars, downcast vocals, and muted but triumphant bursts of trumpet. In a press release, the band says, “The lyrics confront the phantom guilt of the specific emotional manipulation of someone who demands you’re not only responsible for your own mistakes, but somehow theirs as well. It is also the lone song on the record that examines a relationship that was purposefully and permanently severed.” Check out the “My Fault” video, directed by Stephen Mlinarcik, below.

The self-released Ferried Away is out 2/28.