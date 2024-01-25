In March, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is releasing his first solo album in 19 years, The Mandrake Project. He announced it a couple months back with “Afterglow Of The Ragnarok” (not long after it was revealed he’d be starring in an ABBA tribute band horror movie). Today, Dickinson is sharing a new single, “Rain On The Graves.”

“I had the chorus lyric in my head since I visited Grasmere for a wedding back in 2012,” he said of the track. “And it wasn’t difficult years later to create the rest of the song with so much rich imagery in my head!”

Listen below.

The Mandrake Project is out 3/1 via BMG.