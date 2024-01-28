Justin Timberlake was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. He recently announced a new album called Everything I Thought I Was and shared its lead single “Seflish.” He performed that song on the show last night and he debuted a new one called “Sanctified” with Tobe Nwigwe — “Sanctified” was previewed in an ESPN commercial earlier this month.

On SNL, Timberlake appeared in the monologue, reuniting with his Social Network co-star (and this episode’s host) Dakota Johnson and joking about his comeback. Jimmy Fallon also appeared, dressed as Barry Gibb. Later on in the night, Timberlake and Fallon did their recurring Barry Gibb talk show sketch for the first time in over 10 years.

Also last night: Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban cameo’d in a Shark Tank sketch.

Here’s all the relevant video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=MHCZd92AiRGjJnG0

Earlier in the week, SNL announced Jennifer Lopez as musical guest for the February 3 episode, opposite host Ayo Edebiri.