Singer-songwriter Madi Diaz has been around for a long time, and she’s always been good, but she’s hitting a new apex right about now. Next week, Diaz will release her new album Weird Faith. It’s awesome, and I expect that it’ll bring her entirely new levels of attention. We’ve posted the early tracks “Same Risk,” “Everything Almost,” and the Kacey Musgraves duet “Don’t Do Me Good.” Right now, Diaz is ready to head out on tour. Last night, she posted a video of herself covering another celebrated singer-songwriter.

On Instagram last night, Madi Diaz wrote that she got sidetracked while practicing songs from her new album. Instead of working on her own stuff, she shared a video of herself covering “F2F,” a deep cut from SZA’s hugely acclaimed 2022 album SOS. (SZA is the most nominated artist at this year’s Grammys, which are happening on Sunday. Yesterday, the Grammy organizers announced that she’ll perform at the ceremony.) “F2F” is a sort of pop-punk alt-rock pastiche, and Diaz played it as a straight-up solo-acoustic ballad — a setup that reminds me of the pandemic, when people were posting covers like that all the time. Below, watch her cover and listen to the SZA original.

Weird Faith is out 2/9 on Anti-.