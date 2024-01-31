Daft Punk’s Shelved 2018 Album May Be Released Says Session Drummer

Between 1997 and 2013, beloved funky robots Daft Punk released a grand total of four studio albums (or, if you count the Tron: Legacy soundtrack, five). They didn’t release any music of their own after Random Access Memories, their Grammy-winning 2013 blockbuster, and they officially broke up in 2021. But apparently, the duo recorded and shelved another album in 2018, and now there’s some chance that the record will come out, at least according to a drummer who worked with the group.

Quinn Smith, a drummer mostly known only as Quinn, has a long resume that stretches back to the ’90s, and he worked on Random Access Memories. In a recent video interview, Quinn talks about working with Daft Punk, and he mentions spending “four, five days at Henson studios” with Daft Punk around 2018. He says that the unreleased record includes some of his best work, and he goes on to talk about the possibility of its release: “At the moment, it’s supposedly coming out of the locker, I hear. And they’re going to do something with it, I hope.”

Quinn says he was “the first person, the very first person” called in to work on this Daft Punk album and that Thomas Bangalter was “just experimenting. He was just, like, hitting things. We were literally just trying to get vibes across.” Along with the more experimental stuff, Quinn also claims that he recorded “more normal drums — a little bit more disco, tighter drums.” Paul Jackson, Jr. — an ace session guitarist who worked on a bunch of Michael Jackson records and Random Access Memories — apparently came in to record, and “I think one other guy came in doing winds.” Bangalter had “a grand piano, but it sounded electronic.” If the album ever comes out, Quinn says that there will be “a lot of spontaneous things on there.” Quinn also claims that Daft Punk gave him permission to talk about the unreleased record. Watch the interview below.

It’s hard to take this stuff too seriously, but Daft Punk have released some archival stuff since their breakup. Apparently, Quinn didn’t feel too insulted by the drumless version of Random Access Memories that came out last year.