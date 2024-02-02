The Usher comeback moment is upon us. For a while now, Usher has been doing a successful Vegas residency that’s produced a whole lot of viral videos, usually of Usher interacting hornily with various celebrity guests. Last year, he had the genuine hit single “Good Good” with Summer Walker and 21 Savage, and he also showed up in BTS member Jung Cook’s “Standing Next To You” remix. Next week, he’ll be the headliner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Friday, just before the big show, he’ll release his new album Coming Home. Then he’ll headline the massive Vegas nostalgia-fest Lovers & Friends, performing his blockbuster album Confessions in full for its 20th anniversary. And now there’s a new single.

On his new track “Ruin,” Usher jumps on the Afrobeats wave, which makes total sense. He recorded “Ruin” with Pheelz, a Nigerian producer known for working with artists like Davido and Olamide. Usher doesn’t tweak his style too hard to suit the sound. Instead, he sings in a a virtuosic wounded-romantic falsetto, never trying to put on a fake accent or anything. Pretty good song!

For the “Ruin” video, Usher reunites with big-deal video director Dave Meyers; the two of them made the awesomely ridiculous “U Remind Me” video together 23 years ago. The clip, shot entirely in a very fancy house, starts out as Usher bidding farewell to various insanely beautiful past lovers and ends with him singing to his daughter. Aw. Usher also recently dropped the Coming Home tracklist, which includes “Good Good” and the “Standing Next To You” remix. It’s also got appearances from Burna Boy, Latto, The-Dream, and H.E.R. Check out the “Ruin” video and the Coming Home tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Coming Home” (Feat. Burna Boy)

02 “Good Good” (Feat.Summer Walker & 21 Savage)

03 “A-Town Girl” (Feat. Latto)

04 “Cold Blooded” (Feat. The-Dream)

05 “Kissing Strangers”

06 “Keep On Dancin'”

07 “Risk It All” (Feat. H.E.R.)

08 “Bop”

09 “Stone Kold Freak”

10 “Ruin” (Feat. Pheelz)

11 “BIG”

12 “On The Side”

13 “I Am The Party”

14 “I Love U”

15 “Please U”

16 “Luckiest Man”

17 “Margiela”

18 “Room In A Room”

19 “One Of Them Ones”

20 “Standing Next To You (Remix)” (Feat. Jung Kook)

Coming Home is out 2/9 on mega/gamma.