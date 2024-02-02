Indiana freakout specialists Coma Regalia have been a big part of the screamo underground for well over a decade, and they release a lot of music. Just a few months ago, Coma Regalia teamed up with the great Milwaukee band Snag to release the split LP MMXXIII, and they also dropped a couple of Jawbreaker covers. Now, Coma Regalia have already followed those records with a new album of their own.

I have absolutely no idea what its title means, but the new Aul Taemacea is Coma Regalia’s proper follow-up to their 2022 album Il Evectes. The new LP has 13 tracks, but most of them are short and dense. It’s not an easy listen, but it’s also not a huge time commitment. In between the 45-second lo-fi tantrums, Coma Regalia also find a few moments of tenuous beauty. Stream Aul Taemacea below.

<a href="https://middlemanrecords.bandcamp.com/album/aul-taemacea">Aul Taemacea by coma regalia</a>

Aul Taemacea is out now on Middle-Man Records.