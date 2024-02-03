In the past couple years, guitarist Billy Strings has appeared onstage with Post Malone and Tool. Today he teamed up with a fellow virtuoso, mandolinist Chris Thile, for CBS Saturday Morning.

It was the bluegrass greats’ first performance together, filmed before their show with Cory Henry to close out the 65th Street Sessions series at NYC’s Lincoln Center earlier this week. Together, they tackled the traditionals “Wild Bill Jones,” “I Am A Pilgrim,” and “I’ve Been All Around This World.” Watch the performances below.