SZA is the most nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys, picking up nine nods in relation to her 2022 album SOS, including nominations for Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year (“Kill Bill”), and Song Of The Year (“Kill Bill”).

She won the first award of the day at this afternoon’s Premiere Ceremony, taking Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Phoebe Bridgers duet “Ghost In The Machine.” (It was Bridgers’ first Grammy, though she’s since won several more with boygenius.) Near the end of the Premiere Ceremony, SZA won Best Progressive R&B album for SOS. During the televised ceremony, she added Best R&B song.

At the ceremony, SZA performed “Snooze” and “Kill Bill.” The latter song featured martial artists wielding samurai swords in keeping with the Kill Bill theme.

The last time SZA performed on the Grammys stage was in 2018, when she made her debut at the awards show with a rendition of “Broken Clocks.” That was the same year she was nominated for Best New Artist; she lost to Alessia Cara. In 2022, SZA won her first Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat.

Watch SZA’s 2024 Grammys performance and her Best R&B Song acceptance speech below.

— SZA’S FULL PERFORMANCE OF SNOOZE & KILL BILL AT THE 2024 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ORKZEdwTZk — ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) February 5, 2024

SZA wins the Grammy for Best R&B song beating out Coco Jones, Victoria Monet, Halle Bailey and more. #GRAMMYs #SZA pic.twitter.com/UgIIdm7EuQ — BroTalkLive (@brotalklive) February 5, 2024