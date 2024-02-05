Miley Cyrus just won her first Grammy. In the first award handed out during the Grammys telecast tonight, Cyrus took home Best Pop Solo Performance for her mega-hit “Flowers.” She was previously nominated twice. She’s up for four more awards tonight including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Mariah Carey presented Cyrus with the award. In her acceptance speech, Cyrus said she was caught in traffic and almost missed the presentation. “I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment,” she said. “And I could have missed the award, that’s fine, but not Mariah Carey.”

UPDATE: Cyrus took home Record Of The Year — one of the Big Four awards — for “Flowers” as well.