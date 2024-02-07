At the end of the month, the Montreal band Gulfer are releasing a new album, Third Wind. They’ve already shared “Too Slow” and “Clean” from it, and today they’re back with another single, “Heartshape,” which comes with a music video recap of one of their tours. “Right off the bat I can say that the Gulfer music videos made from tour footage are my favorites,” drummer Julien Daoust shared. “It’s not about the visual quality, but mostly about the quality moments we live together through the arid reality of touring.”

Daoust continued:

Either when it’s David pumping his sleeping mattress, Joe flexing his muscles, Vincent being a rock star or me getting lost in the ether, it’s hard not being sentimental watching those clips. This footage helps me remember traveling memories, insane venues, way less insane venues, sleepless nights, quality fast food, but also beautiful friendship moments. Vincent also has a silly way of editing and choosing the shots, which I really enjoy. I feel blessed being able to relive these moments, especially over our music.

Watch and listen below.

Third Wind is out 2/28 via Topshelf Records.