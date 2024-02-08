Jason Isbell Files For Divorce From Amanda Shires

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, two musicians who have been married for more than a decade and who have been through a lot together, are breaking up. People reports that Isbell filed for divorce in December, a few months before what would’ve been the couple’s 11th anniversary. The couple married in 2013, and they have an eight-year-old daughter. Shires has long been a part-time member of Isbell’s band the 400 Unit, and Isbell played guitar for Shires supergroup the Highwomen.

The relationship between Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires has been well-documented over the years, with Isbell crediting Shires with helping him out of his addiction. Many of Isbell’s best songs are love songs about Shires. During the pandemic, the two regularly posted videos of themselves playing music at home together. Last year, Running With Our Eyes Closed, an HBO documentary about Isbell, included scenes and discussions of tense moments between the two. Both Isbell and Shires made celebratory social-media posts about their 10th anniversary last year, but neither has yet offered any public comment on their divorce.