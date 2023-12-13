“Girl, leave your boots by the bed. We ain’t leaving this room till someone needs medical help or the magnolias bloom.” That’s just good writing. The line comes from “Cover Me Up,” a song about the sort of desperate love that come from clinging onto someone for survival, from understanding that this person has saved you. Jason Isbell included that song on his 20013 solo album Southeastern. It’s probably his best-known song, thanks in part to the fact that Morgan Wallen covered it. Last night, Isbell and his band the 400 Unit played that song on Colbert.

Jason Isbell has been busy lately. Isbell just made his acting debut in Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, and he’s great in it, even if he has no immediate plans to do more screen acting. Isbell and his band the 400 Unit recently played the first Kimmel after the end of the writers’ strike. Isbell threw out the first pitch at a Braves playoff game and joined Dinosaur Jr. onstage in Brooklyn last week. He also recently released a 10th-anniversary edition of Southeastern. That’s why he was on Colbert — that and Weathervanes, the album that he and the 400 Unit released earlier this year.

On last night’s show, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit played “Cover Me Up” and the Weathervanes track “King Of Oklahoma.” The 400 Unit looked a little different. Isbell’s wife Amanda Shires wasn’t with the group, but she’s got her own career, and she’s really a part-time 400 Unit member. Also, co-founding bassist Jimbo Hart announced last month that he’d left the group, after saying that he was taking time off “to take care of my mental health and resolve some old-school traumas” earlier this year. (The new bassist is Anna Butterss.) Nevertheless, the 400 Unit sounded great, and “Cover Me Up” remains an absolute beast of a song. Watch the performance below.

>Weathervanes and the 10th-anniversary edition of Southeastern are both out now on Isbell’s Southeastern label.