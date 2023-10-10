This season, a whole lot of musicians have been throwing out the first pitches at Major League Baseball games: Turnstile’s Pat McCrory, Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan, the Breeders’ Jim MacPherson, Megan Thee Stallion, a high-on-shrooms Wiz Khalifa. Last night, the Atlanta Braves won a dramatic playoff game, and they brought in a heavyweight musician to throw the first pitch: Country-rock great Jason Isbell.

Last night, the Braves narrowly edged out the Philadelphia Phillies thanks to a ninth-inning double play in the second game of the National League Division Series, tying up the series. Jason Isbell, who grew up in Alabama, is a longtime Braves fan, and sportswriters love the shit out of him. Before the game, Isbell threw out the ceremonial pitch to Braves pitcher Charlie Morton. Isbell’s throw was a little low, and Morton fumbled the catch, but most first-pitch musicians don’t do anywhere near that well. (On Twitter, Isbell called his pitch “a Rob Drake strike.”) Watch it below.

A Rob Drake strike https://t.co/44fL7pS6Ty — Jason IsbOO (@JasonIsbell) October 10, 2023

I didn’t bring one but a buddy gave me his https://t.co/Mdb1vOkCfp pic.twitter.com/xG5XvohxP8 — Jason IsbOO (@JasonIsbell) October 10, 2023

Jason Isbell and his 400 Unit will play a few stadiums when they open for Zach Bryan next year, so maybe this was good practice.