Lana Del Rey Poses With Gun After Grammys Snub, Clarifies That She Was Just Happy To Be There

On Sunday night, the Grammy Awards reached their inevitable-in-retrospect climax when Taylor Swift walked onstage to accept the Album Of The Year award, dragging her visibly uncomfortable fellow nominee Lana Del Rey up onstage by the hand. Swift said nice things about Del Rey during her acceptance speech, but Del Rey had just lost the big trophy. Del Rey was nominated for five Grammys on Sunday night, and she lost all of them, just as she’d lost the six Grammys for which she’d previously been nominated. (I think Del Rey technically gets a Grammy for co-writing and appearing on Taylor Swift’s “Snow On The Beach,” but that’s obviously different from winning for her own album.)

On Instagram on Tuesday, Lana Del Rey posted a hotel room selfie of herself holding a gun, along with an image of the Coachella poster. (She’s headlining this year.) I don’t know anything about guns, but my boss Scott says, “Bad trigger discipline though let’s assume not loaded.” Dey Rey’s caption: “felt cute.”

Lots of people assumed that the Lana Del Rey selfie was a reaction to her shutout at the Grammys. One fan wrote an Instagram post about how fans need to show appreciation for Del Rey, and she commented directly on that post, writing that she’s not upset at all: “I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.”

Some fans might not be fully convinced. Someone caught a video of Swift and Del Rey leaving the ceremony. Swift says, “Lana, you good?” Del Rey says, “No.” Probably best not to read too much into that one, though.

Taylor Swift: “Lana you good?" Lana Del Rey: "No" pic.twitter.com/OAYaXWQH4G — The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSluh) February 7, 2024

In other Lana Del Rey news, her brother Charles Grant released his debut single “Bye Symbol” last night. It’s a weird spoken-word thing.

Lana Del Rey just announced her new country album Lasso last week, so she’s got plenty going on.