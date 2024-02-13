At the end of this week, the beloved and influential Atlanta post-punk band Omni will finally release Souvenir, their first album in five years. They’ve shared three singles so far: “Exacto,” “INTL Waters,” and my personal favorite “Plastic Pyramid,” a duet with Izzy Glaudini Of Automatic. Today they’ve got one more for us before the whole project drops.

“Compliment” finds Omni starting in their standard ’70s post-punk zone but veering into some classic rock guitars that remind me of late-career Beatles (though I guess I could just as easily hear Marquee Moon in those string bends). It’s the final song on the new album, and honestly, what a way to go out. “The last song on Souvenir explores uncharted territory for the band, which features some of the most bodacious guitar work and twists in an Omni song,” the band says. “It describes sparring with post-modernism in a post-postmodern world.”

Below, watch the “Compliment” video, directed by Zach Pyles and AJ Holder.

Souvenir is out 2/16 on Sub Pop.