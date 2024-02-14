The wordy British post-punkers are a couple of weeks away from releasing their much-anticipated sophomore album Where’s My Utopia?, and I have to say that it’s shaping up nicely. Yard Act have already released a handful of energetic singles, and they played one of them on American TV last night. Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show hosted Yard Act’s first US TV performance a couple of years ago, and they were back on that show last night to bash their way though “We Make Hits.”

“We Make Hits” is a self-aware song, but it’s also catchy and confident, and it honestly sounds like a hit. On Fallon last night, the band had help; on Twitter, they say that three of the five members of the Brooklyn band Gustaf joined them. It’s the kind of performance that makes you want to go see someone live, and you might soon get the chance.

Yard Act already had a ton of European and UK shows planned out, as well as a run up the West Coast in spring. Today, Yard Act have announced plans to hit the other half of North America this fall. Below, watch their Fallon performance and check out their full slate of tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/29 – Kingston, UK @ Pryzm [SOLD OUT]

3/01 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

3/03 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

3/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham, UK

3/13 – Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA)

3/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

3/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

3/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

3/17 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University

3/19 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Mandela Hall

3/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

3/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

3/23 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

3/24 – Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall

3/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome

3/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

4/04 – Nantes, France @ Stereolux

4/05 – Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

4/06 – Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey

4/08 – Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV

4/09 – Madrid, Spain @ Mon

4/11 – Barcelona, Spain @ La 2

4/12 – Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

4/13 – Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv Club

4/14 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31

4/16 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

4/17 – Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

4/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

4/20 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

4/24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

4/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Main Hall

4/26 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

4/27 – Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

4/28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Botanique

4/30 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

4/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

6/01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

6/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

6/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

6/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

6/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

6/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

8/02 – Leeds, UK @ Millenium Square

8/10 – Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

8/12 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

8/23 – Southsea, UK @ Victorious Festival

8/31 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Meo Kalorama

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/03 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/11 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/15 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/16 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Puebla

Where’s My Utopia? is out 3/1 on Republic Records.