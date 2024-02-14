The arch Brooklyn post-punk band Gustaf will soon release their sophomore album Package Pt. 2, and we’ve already posted first single “Starting And Staring.” Last night, three of Gustaf’s five members helped out with Yard Act’s Tonight Show performance, and they’ll open for Yard Act in the UK next month. Today, Gustaf drop another early track from the new album.

Gustaf’s new single is a two-part track called “Here Hair / Hard Hair,” though the two parts of the song work in very different ways. “Here Hair” is a sparse, slow-building work that clangs icily, moving from minimalism to droning intensity and back again. The “Hard Hair” bit is a punk freakout that lasts for less than a minute. The whole thing, taken together, is a lot of fun. Bandleader Lydia Gammill directed the video, which feels like a kitschy celebration of retro beehive hairdos until the surprise reveal. Check it out below.

Package Pt. 2 is out 4/5 on Royal Mountain.