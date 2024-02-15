Record Store Day 2024 Release List Revealed

Record Store Day will take place this year on April 20, and the organization has just announced the full roster of RSD exclusive releases for 2024.

Among this year’s crop: Talking Heads’ Live At WCOZ 77, released in full for the first time ever; a 30th anniversary picture disc for Blur’s Parklife; a deluxe vinyl edition of Gorillaz’s Cracker Island, with six tracks not previously available physically; the previously announced Neil Young + Crazy Horse FU##KIN’ UP live release; the first-ever vinyl pressing for Chino Moreno side project Team Sleep’s 2005 debut; a deluxe double LP edition of the Lost In Translation soundtrack with karaoke tracks; and much more.

Check out the full list here.

Paramore, who are newly independent, were recently announced as the ambassadors for this year’s event. They’ll be putting out an RSD exclusive version of their This Is Why remix album.