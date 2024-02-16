Last year, the tough, authoritative Buffalo rapper Conway The Machine released his album Won’t He Do It. This year, in true Griselda fashion, Conway will follow that one with a new album called Won’t He Do It: Side B. We don’t have a tracklist or a release date yet, but we’ve already posted first single “Give & Give,” a collaboration with veteran Miami producers Cool N Dre. Now, Conway has dropped another one.

On the new single “Vertino,” Conway teams up with likeminded Brooklyn MC Joey Bada$$, and the two of them make perfect sense together. Regular Griselda collaborator Camouflage Monk produced the clanking head-nod beat. There’s some guitar shredding in there, too, and it sounds good. I don’t know what the track’s title means. I tried searching it, and I got a lot of results about this song and one doctor in Syracuse. Did Conway name a song after a doctor in Syracuse? Check out “Vertino” below.