Conway The Machine & Joey Bada$$ – “Vertino”

New Music February 16, 2024 3:33 PM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the tough, authoritative Buffalo rapper Conway The Machine released his album Won’t He Do It. This year, in true Griselda fashion, Conway will follow that one with a new album called Won’t He Do It: Side B. We don’t have a tracklist or a release date yet, but we’ve already posted first single “Give & Give,” a collaboration with veteran Miami producers Cool N Dre. Now, Conway has dropped another one.

On the new single “Vertino,” Conway teams up with likeminded Brooklyn MC Joey Bada$$, and the two of them make perfect sense together. Regular Griselda collaborator Camouflage Monk produced the clanking head-nod beat. There’s some guitar shredding in there, too, and it sounds good. I don’t know what the track’s title means. I tried searching it, and I got a lot of results about this song and one doctor in Syracuse. Did Conway name a song after a doctor in Syracuse? Check out “Vertino” below.

