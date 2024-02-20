Adrianne Lenker – “Fool”

New Music February 20, 2024 9:12 AM By James Rettig

Adrianne Lenker – “Fool”

New Music February 20, 2024 9:12 AM By James Rettig

Next month, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker is releasing a new solo album, Bright Future. She’s shared “Ruined” and “Sadness As A Gift” from it so far, and today she’s back with another single, “Fool,” which was one of the first songs recorded for this album.

“I feel like I can hear her laughing and smiling when I listen back to this song. The joy is palpable,” the album’s co-producer Philip Weinrobe shared in a statement. “It’s easy to forget that Adrianne can do unbridled ecstatic happiness just as deftly as every other emotion in the human experience.”

Watch a video directed by Adrianne’s brother Noah below.

Bright Future is out 3/22 via 4AD.

Related

Adrianne Lenker Believes In You: Notes From The Big Thief Leader’s Songwriting Workshop
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Billy Joel Has Chosen His Best Song, And It’s One Of The Hits He Wrote About Elle MacPherson

5 days ago 0

Watch Post Malone & Eddie Vedder Duet On Pearl Jam & Tom Petty Songs At Reportin’ For Duty Benefit

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” (Feat. Wanz)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest