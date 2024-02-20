Adrianne Lenker – “Fool”

Next month, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker is releasing a new solo album, Bright Future. She’s shared “Ruined” and “Sadness As A Gift” from it so far, and today she’s back with another single, “Fool,” which was one of the first songs recorded for this album.

“I feel like I can hear her laughing and smiling when I listen back to this song. The joy is palpable,” the album’s co-producer Philip Weinrobe shared in a statement. “It’s easy to forget that Adrianne can do unbridled ecstatic happiness just as deftly as every other emotion in the human experience.”

Watch a video directed by Adrianne’s brother Noah below.

Bright Future is out 3/22 via 4AD.