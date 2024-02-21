Osheaga 2024 Lineup Has Green Day, SZA, Noah Kahan, More

Do you need an excuse to visit Montreal? You shouldn’t. That’s a great city. There’s no other place quite like it. But if you need a music festival to justify that kind of trip — or, perhaps, if you’re already in or near Montreal and need live-music entertainment — then the city’s massive annual Osheaga Festival has just announced its 2024 lineup.

This year, Osheaga goes down 8/2-4 at Parc Jean-Drapeau. The big news is that the giant Green Day/Smashing Pumpkins/Rancid stadium tour is stopping at Osheaga, as all three bands are on the Saturday lineup. The other acts on the bill, including fellow headliners Noah Kahan and SZA, are regulars on music-festival lineups, especially this summer.

If the Osheaga lineup doesn’t look especially unique, there’s still plenty to like in there. The bill also features Melanie Martinez, Hozier, Justice, Dominic Fike, Jungle, Alvvays, Renée Rapp, Skepta, Teddy Swims, Bladee, Romy, Sleater-Kinney, Two Door Cinema Club, Labrinth, T-Pain, Denzel Curry, Kevin Abstract, Raye, Chappel Roan, Mariah The Scientist, Overmono, Blonde Redhead, Brittany Howard, Amyl And The Sniffers, Arlo Parks, Mannequin Pussy, DIIV, Soul Clap, and Cadence Weapon, among many others. You can find relevant info here.