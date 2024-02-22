There’s a scene in The Bear season two where Richie apologetically tells his daughter, “I love Taylor Swift, too. I just needed a break.” That’s been me with boygenius lately. I recently had to ban boygenius — group records and solo stuff — from the car because my daughter would otherwise never play anything else. I love boygenius, but I just need a break. Apparently, Marika Hackman does not feel the same way.

Marika Hackman, the British singer-songwriter, recently released her album Big Sigh, and it’s good stuff. As part of her promo rounds, Hackman played a solo-acoustic cover of “Not Strong Enough,” a song that just won a couple of Grammys, in a live session for the Line Of Best Fit. Her version doesn’t have the sweep of the original, but it’s really nice. Below, watch Hackman’s cover and the video for the boygenius original.

Big Sigh is out now on Chrysalis. Read our recent interview with Marika Hackman here.