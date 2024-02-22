Judas Priest are a couple weeks out from releasing a new album, Invincible Shield, their first in six years. Singles so far have included “Crown Of Horns,” “Panic Attack,” and “Trial By Fire,” and today they’re sharing another one, “The Serpent And The King.” In an interview with Zane Lower for Apple Music 1, leader Rob Halford had this to say about it:

It’s just another definition of this particular style of metal, this intense, relentless, unyielding, invincible approach and love that we have in this band for this particular song. And we’ve talked about a lot of things. We’ve talked about the sinner, we’ve talked about the saints, and we’ve talked about the painkiller but we’ve never talked about God and the devil getting into the universal boxing ring, so to speak. That’s the message. We’re talking about this age-old thing that’s been going on since the universe began. It’s God, it’s the devil. It’s black and white, it’s positive, negative, it’s good, it’s evil, it’s love, it’s hate. It’s all of these different textures wrapped up into this fierce non-stop, relentless track, “The Serpent And The King.”

Check it out below.

Invincible Shield is out 3/8 via Sony.