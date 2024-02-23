Justin Timberlake – “Drown”

February 23, 2024 By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Justin Timberlake announced his new album Everything I Thought It Was and shared the lead single “Selfish,” which Britney Spears called “soo good” and Richard Marx called “my favorite song in a very long time.” The Trolls Band Together star also debuted the Tobe Nwigwe collab “Sanctified” on SNL and revealed his upcoming tour dates. Today, Timberlake releases the new song “Drown.” It was previewed with a solo piano performance on his TikTok earlier this week, and the studio version was produced with Louis Bell and Cirkut. Hear it below.

@justintimberlakeMade it out to London, still recovering from this flu. But trying to power through. So excited for new music and everything coming this week… DROWN 2/23.♬ original sound – Justin Timberlake

Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 on RCA.

