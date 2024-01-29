Britney Spears Apologizes For Offending People With Her Memoir & Says She Loves Justin Timberlake’s New Songs

Britney Spears published her much-discussed memoir The Woman In Me last year, and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake did not come off well in the book. Spears wrote that Timberlake had an abortion at Timberlake’s request and that he said “fo’ shizz” to Ginuwine. Timberlake hasn’t addressed Spears’ book since its publication, but he did add a quick “no disrespect” disclaimer before performing “Cry Me A River,” his accusatory song about the couple’s breakup, in Las Vegas a couple of months ago. Now, Spears has apologized for some of what she wrote in her book, and she’s also endorsed Timberlake’s new music.

As Rolling Stone reports, Britney Spears offered a general Instagram apology last night to anyone offended by what she wrote in The Woman In Me. Since then, she’s set her account to private. The apology was specifically directed at Justin Timberlake. She posted a video of him on The Tonight Show, writing nice things about his new songs “Selfish” and “Sanctified“:

I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ it is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? PS “Sanctified” is wow too