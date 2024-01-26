Justin Timberlake Announces Tour, Says He Wrote 100 Songs For New Album
The Justin Timberlake promotional full court press is on. After announcing his new album Everything I Thought It Was at a hometown Memphis performance last week, Timberlake released lead single “Selfish” Thursday. He’s also been doing interviews about the new album, including one last night on Fallon, where he was not the musical guest because he’s performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Now he’s also announced a tour.
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicks off April 29 in Vancouver and works its way across North America, wrapping up in Lexington in July. There’s a lot of space between the dates, which could mean Timberlake is giving himself room to rest but more likely suggests multiple shows will be added in cities where tickets move quickly. There are only North American dates announced so far, but this is billed as a world tour, so look out for international legs eventually.
As for the album itself, Timberlake told Zane Lowe he wrote 100 songs for the project. “So narrowing them down to 18 was a thing, and then, yeah, I’m really excited about this album,” Timberlake said. “I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work.” He continued, “I think there are moments that are incredibly honest, but also, there’s a lot of fucking fun on this album.” He said he passed up the chance to pull double-duty as host and performer on SNL because he wanted to really spotlight his new music, and he cited Donny Hathaway’s cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy” as the inspiration for “Selfish.”
Timberlake repeated the bit about writing “almost 100 songs” in his Fallon interview, where he also announced the tour, talked about getting tackled by Travis Kelce on a golf course, and did the recurring Fallon bit where the Roots back up a singer on classroom instruments. The show’s actual music guest was Flo Milli, who did “Never Lose Me.”
You can watch all that plus Timberlake’s SNL promos below; the tour dates are down there too.
TOUR DATES:
04/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*
05/14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego*
05/17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/06 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/03 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
07/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 on RCA.