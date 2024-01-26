Justin Timberlake Announces Tour, Says He Wrote 100 Songs For New Album

The Justin Timberlake promotional full court press is on. After announcing his new album Everything I Thought It Was at a hometown Memphis performance last week, Timberlake released lead single “Selfish” Thursday. He’s also been doing interviews about the new album, including one last night on Fallon, where he was not the musical guest because he’s performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Now he’s also announced a tour.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicks off April 29 in Vancouver and works its way across North America, wrapping up in Lexington in July. There’s a lot of space between the dates, which could mean Timberlake is giving himself room to rest but more likely suggests multiple shows will be added in cities where tickets move quickly. There are only North American dates announced so far, but this is billed as a world tour, so look out for international legs eventually.

As for the album itself, Timberlake told Zane Lowe he wrote 100 songs for the project. “So narrowing them down to 18 was a thing, and then, yeah, I’m really excited about this album,” Timberlake said. “I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work.” He continued, “I think there are moments that are incredibly honest, but also, there’s a lot of fucking fun on this album.” He said he passed up the chance to pull double-duty as host and performer on SNL because he wanted to really spotlight his new music, and he cited Donny Hathaway’s cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy” as the inspiration for “Selfish.”

Timberlake repeated the bit about writing “almost 100 songs” in his Fallon interview, where he also announced the tour, talked about getting tackled by Travis Kelce on a golf course, and did the recurring Fallon bit where the Roots back up a singer on classroom instruments. The show’s actual music guest was Flo Milli, who did “Never Lose Me.”

You can watch all that plus Timberlake’s SNL promos below; the tour dates are down there too.

TOUR DATES:

04/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

05/14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego*

05/17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

05/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

05/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

06/06 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/03 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

07/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 on RCA.