Last year, the Paul Simon documentary Restless Dreams premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, The two-part docuseries, which was directed by Alex Gibney, will debut for the rest of us on MGM+ (formerly Epix) next month, on March 17 and March 24.

The doc’s official description promises that it is Simon’s “definitive musical biography.” “Granted unprecedented access to the making of a new album [last year’s Seven Psalms], the filmmakers also show never-before-seen footage of Simon’s extraordinary career, from Simon & Garfunkel to the phenomenal global success of Simon’s solo album Graceland.”

Watch below.

In Restless Dreams premieres on March 17 and 24 on MGM+.