Bob Dylan Has Been Playing Surprise ’50s Covers At His Florida Shows

The scientifically proven notion that people cling most tightly to the music from their teenage years also seems to apply to Bob Dylan. The legendary singer-songwriter is on tour in Florida right now, and he’s been playing a range of surprise covers from the 1950s.

Last night in Fort Meyers, Dylan did “Chuck Berry’s “Roll Over Beethoven” for the first time. On Wednesday in Clearwater he covered Johnny Cash’s “Big River” for the first time in over 20 years. And last Friday he covered Jimmy Rogers’ “Walking By Myself” for the first time — the same night his band played ’50s novelty hit “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” while he sang “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” as previously reported.

Check out bootleg audio of the Berry, Cash, and Rogers covers below.