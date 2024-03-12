Waxahatchee – “365”

Molly Matalon

New Music March 12, 2024 10:06 AM By James Rettig

Waxahatchee – “365”

Molly Matalon

New Music March 12, 2024 10:06 AM By James Rettig

Waxahatchee’s new album Tigers Blood is out at the end of next week. We’ve heard two singles from it already, “Right Back To It” and “Bored,” and both of them made our five best songs of the week list when they came out. Today, Katie Crutchfield is sharing one last advance single from the album, “365.”

“‘365’ is a song about codependency as it pertains to addiction and relationships with addicts. it’s something I’ve dealt with a lot in my life and I really wanted to distill the nerves and emotions down to their purest form in this song,” she said. “Brad Cook and I had a lot of ideas we tried for this one, but in the end, we tracked it live just him, Jake Lenderman and myself running the song a couple of times together in the room.”

The track comes with a one-shot music video directed by Corbett Jones & Nick Simonite. Watch and listen below.

Tigers Blood is out 3/22 via Anti-.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kurt Russell Is Still Pretty Sensitive About Accidentally Destroying A Priceless Martin Guitar In The Hateful Eight

6 days ago 0

Pig Destroyer’s Blake Harrison Dead At 48

2 days ago 0

Karl Wallinger (World Party, The Waterboys) Dead At 66

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest