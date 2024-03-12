Waxahatchee’s new album Tigers Blood is out at the end of next week. We’ve heard two singles from it already, “Right Back To It” and “Bored,” and both of them made our five best songs of the week list when they came out. Today, Katie Crutchfield is sharing one last advance single from the album, “365.”

“‘365’ is a song about codependency as it pertains to addiction and relationships with addicts. it’s something I’ve dealt with a lot in my life and I really wanted to distill the nerves and emotions down to their purest form in this song,” she said. “Brad Cook and I had a lot of ideas we tried for this one, but in the end, we tracked it live just him, Jake Lenderman and myself running the song a couple of times together in the room.”

The track comes with a one-shot music video directed by Corbett Jones & Nick Simonite. Watch and listen below.

Tigers Blood is out 3/22 via Anti-.