Beyoncé’s Country Album Is Called Act II: Cowboy Carter

News March 12, 2024 1:37 PM By Chris DeVille

During the Super Bowl, Beyoncé used a Verizon ad to announce that she’d be releasing the second album in the sequence that started with 2022’s Act I: Renaissance. She also released two songs with a lot of country affectations and teased a March 29 release date. One of those songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” has since gone to #1, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Hot 100 with a country song.

Today we get a crucial new detail about this project: its title. The album is called Act II: Cowboy Carter. Cowboy Carter! The image above does not appear to be the cover art — at least not based on the images I’m seeing at the pre-order page.

One more tidbit: Dolly Parton revealed to Knox News that Beyoncé has covered Parton’s classic “Jolene,” “and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

