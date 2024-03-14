Watch Liam Gallagher Sing His Favorite Rolling Stones Song With John Squire At Their Glasgow Tour Opener

Despite second thoughts about leaving home after acquiring a rescue dog, last night Oasis howler Liam Gallagher and Stone Roses guitarist John Squire kicked off their tour in support of joint album Liam Gallagher John Squire at Barrowland in Glasgow. The set included the live debuts of quite a few songs from the album, though Gallagher and Squire already played single “Mars To Liverpool” on The Jonathan Ross Show. The duo also took time to cover Gallagher’s favorite Rolling Stones song.

Speaking to Absolute Radio last year, Gallagher answered a question about his favorite Stones tune by settling on “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” though he considered other options like “Gimme Shelter” and “19th Nervous Breakdown.” He took the chance to sing “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” onstage with Barrow last night, and you can see it below along with “Just Another Rainbow,” “I’m A Wheel,” and “Raise Your Hands.”