Seattle greats Sunny Day Real Estate released their much-loved debut album Diary in May 1994, and they’ll spend much of this year celebrating that album’s legacy with a 30th-anniversary tour that’ll include a headlining spot at the amazing-looking Best Friends Forever fest in Las Vegas. Last night, SDRE kicked off that tour at Liberty Hall in Lawrence, Kansas — I can only hope that at least a few Get Up Kids were in the building — and played Diary in full.

Sunny Day Real Estate initially broke up in 1995, but they’ve reunited many times over the years. Those reunions have not, however, been focused on Diary, and last night’s show found the band playing many of those songs — “Round,” “Grendel,” “Sometimes” — for the first time since 2010. The band also opened the show with bonus track “8,” and they played “9,” another bonus track, as the first encore. They hadn’t played either of those songs since 2010, either.

After running through all the Diary tracks, SDRE ended last night’s show with a couple of other special moments. During their encores, they brought back “Rodeo Jones,” a song from their self-titled 1995 pink album; it was their first time playing that one since 2000. They finished out the set with the live debut of “Novum Vetus,” the new song that they released in January. Below, watch a few videos from last night’s show, and check out the setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “8” (First time since 2010)

02 “Seven”

03 “In Circles”

04 “Song About An Angel”

05 “Round” (First time since 2010)

06 “47”

07 “The Blankets Were The Stairs” (First time since 2010)

08 “Pheurton Skeurto”

09 “Shadows”

10 “48”

11 “Grendel” (First time since 2010)

12 “Sometimes” (First time since 2010)

/////

13 “9” (First time since 2010)

14 “Rodeo Jones” (First time since 2000)

15 “Novum Vetus” (Live debut)