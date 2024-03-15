Watch Kacey Musgraves Debut “The Architect” & Talk About Almost Getting Blown Off Of An Icelandic Cliff On Fallon

Kacey Musgraves announced her new album Deeper Well with a Grammy-night commercial, and she performed the LP’s two early singles on Saturday Night Live a couple of weeks ago. Today, the album finally arrives. Last night, Musgraves was on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show to talk about the new record and to play “The Architect,” one of its best songs.

“The Architect” is maybe my favorite song from Deeper Well, and Kacey Musgraves sang it on a stage covered in fake vegitation. This was her first time performing “The Architect,” which is all about wondering if there’s a god. I’ll take this performance over either of her SNL ones. Watch it below.

In her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kacey Musgraves noted that the vinyl copies of Deeper Well are scented but that they smell a little bit like “duck poop.” She recorded the album at New York’s Electric Lady, so she talked about how much she loves being in New York and how she was bummed that she didn’t see any ghosts. She also said that she filmed the video for the LP’s title track and that it was so windy while filming that she almost got blown off a cliff. Here’s the interview.

Since Deeper Well is finally out today, you can stream it below.

Deeper Well is out now on Interscope/MCA Nashville.