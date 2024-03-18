Adrianne Lenker – “Free Treasure”

New Music March 18, 2024 By James Rettig

At the end of the week, Adrianne Lenker is releasing a new album, Bright Future. We’ve heard “Fool,” “Sadness As A Gift,” and “Ruined” from it so far, and today she’s got one last advance single for us, “Free Treasure,” a lilting duet with Mat Davidson. “You show me/ Understanding, patience, and pleasure/ Time and attention, love without measure” goes the chorus. Listen below.

Bright Future is out 3/22 via 4AD. Lenker will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

