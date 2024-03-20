The New Look, Apple TV+’s series about World War II fashion, is still airing week-to-week, and the soundtrack that Jack Antonoff executive produced has been rolling out alongside it. We’ve heard contributions from the 1975, Lana Del Rey, Perfume Genius, Nick Cave, and beabadoobee from it already, and today we’re getting Bartees Strange’s contribution.

Like the rest of the songs on the soundtrack, it’s a cover of a period-appropriate song — this one is of “You Always Hurt The Ones You Love,” written by Allan Roberts with music by Doris Fisher and first recorded by the Mills Brothers. It was a Billboard chart-topper before the period that The Number Ones began covering.

Check out Bartees Strange’s take on it below.