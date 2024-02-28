It’s hard to picture Jack Antonoff producing Nick Cave, isn’t it? But it happened, and we get to hear the result today. Right now, Apple TV+ is airing The New Look, its series about the history of French couture in the years during and after World War II. For his soundtrack, Antonoff curated and produced a lineup of current-day artists covering songs from that era. We’ve already posted Florence + The Machine’s “The White Cliffs Of Dover,” the 1975’s “Now Is The Hour,” Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Skies,” and Perfume Genius’ “What A Difference A Day Makes.” Now, Nick Cave gets his turn.

Nick Cave, you might’ve noticed, isn’t much like the other artists on the New Look soundtrack. He’s been around a lot longer, seen a lot more, and has a lot more gravitas in his voice. You can picture him having a much closer relationship with some of these old songs. But Cave is still participating the the present-day music universe; with Warren Ellis, he just scored the Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black. For The New Look, Cave offers up his take on Édith Piaf’s signature song “La Vie En Rose.”

Édith Piaf wrote “La Vie En Rose” with composer Louiguy, and she released her version in 1947. The song had real resonance as the world picked itself up in the postwar period, and it made Piaf famous around the world. Mack David translated the song into English in 1950, and singers like Bing Crosby, Tony Martin, and Louis Armstrong recorded hit versions of it. Grace Jones caused a global club sensation with a 1977 disco cover of “La Vie En Rose.” For his part, Nick Cave sings the English-language version with ponderous heaviness, and Jack Antonoff surrounds his voice with soft, reverby piano. Below, listen to Nick Cave’s cover of “La Vie En Rose” and Édith Piaf’s original.

We’re still waiting on the New Look soundtrack songs from people like beabadoobee, Bartees Strange, and Jack Antonoff’s own Bleachers.