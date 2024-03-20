On Tuesday night, Green Day played a show at House Of Blues in Anaheim, which they had announced only the day before. The point of the show was to perform their new-ish album Saviors in full for the first time. But they broke out some American Idiot deep cuts during the rest of the set, as they’re preparing to play that album and Dookie from front-to-back on their upcoming tour. As a full band, Green Day did “She’s A Rebel” and “Extraordinary Girl” for the first time since 2005. (Billie Joe Armstrong did perform those tracks solo back in 2010.) They also did “Give Me Novacaine” for the first time since 2017. Check out video below.