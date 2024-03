Vientre, the Colombian screamo band, can always be counted on to infuse Bandcamp with a jolt in the form of new music every few months. In November, it was “Fiel de Fechos,” and today it’s “Abnegación.” Though laced with eerie harmony via some truly pretty guitar chords, the song barrels forward with a harsh, violent energy, always on the verge of exploding. One lyric translates to “Do you think you can last?” Well, do you? Find out below.

Abnegación by Vientre