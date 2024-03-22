Joni Mitchell’s Catalog Is Back On Spotify

Last week Neil Young announced he was putting his music back on Spotify after competing services also began platformig Joe Rogan’s podcast, which Young had accused of spreading vaccine misinformation. “I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all,” he wrote. Today Joni Mitchell’s catalog has reappeared on Spotify as well.

Along with Nils Lofgren and (briefly) Crosby, Stills, & Nash, Mitchell removed her music from Spotify in January 2022 in support of Young. Young had been protesting Spotify for being the exclusive home of The Joe Rogan Experience and Mitchell wrote at the time:

I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.

It continues to be a boom time for the formerly reclusive folk icon. Last month Mitchell performed at the Grammys for the first time and this fall she’ll play her first concerts in Los Angeles in 24 years. Last night Mitchell covered “I’m Still Standing” with Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, and others at the Gershwin Prize Concert celebrating recipients Elton John and Bernie Taupin.