When one Phoebe Bridgers supergroup goes away, another reappears. Last month, boygenius won a bunch of Grammys. A few days before the ceremony, they played a couple of small acoustic shows at the Smell in Los Angeles, and they told the crowd that they were “going away for the foreseeable future.” Last night, Bridgers made a surprise onstage appearance with Conor Oberst, her partner in the seemingly one-and-done duo Better Oblivion Community Center. Nobody saw that one coming.

As Better Oblivion Community Center, Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst released a really great self-titled album in 2019, and they went on tour together. Oberst also appeared on Bridgers’ 2020 album Punisher. They haven’t done anything together since, and there were all sorts of rumors about the changing nature of their relationship. Right now, Oberst is in the middle of a “Conor Oberst And Friends” residency at LA’s Teragram Ballroom; it’ll move to New York’s Bowery Ballroom next month. Past shows have included appearances from M. Ward and Leslie Stevens. At last night’s gig, Maria Taylor, from Azure Ray, came to the stage for a couple of songs. Then, during the encores, Phoebe Bridgers came out.

Bridgers and Oberst gave each other a big hug, and then they went into a lovely duet version of the Bright Eyes classic “Lua” before bringing back the Better Oblivion Community Center song “My City.” (Bridgers needed someone to get the lyrics for her.) They ended the show by singing Oberst’s 2014 solo song “Double Life” together. Watch some videos below.

Phoebe Bridgers on stage with Conor Oberst at his show tonight! pic.twitter.com/Y6rHwEftHh — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) March 22, 2024

Insane video of Phoebe and Conor singing ‘My City’ tonight in LA via avkv85 pic.twitter.com/fP6RpBVRuX — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) March 22, 2024