Céline Dion Visits The Boston Bruins Locker Room To Reveal The Starting Lineup

Céline Dion has been really going through it lately, suffering from a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome that has occasioned a documentary and caused her to cancel tour dates. So it’s nice to see her out in the world having fun. Last night the NHL’s Boston Bruins hosted the New York Rangers in a battle of Original Six teams. They lost 5-2, but things were looking up earlier in the night when Dion showed up in the home locker room to read off the night’s starting lineup. She made a show of it, cracking jokes and even briefly breaking into song. Watch below.

@espnnhl #CelineDion read the #Bruins lineup ahead of Thursday night’s game 🙌 (via @Boston Bruins) #NHL #hockey #hockeytok #Boston #BostonBruins ♬ original sound – NHL on ESPN

