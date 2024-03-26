At the beginning of May, S. Raekwon is releasing a new album, Steven, the New York-based musician’s full-length follow-up to 2021’s Where I’m At Now. We’ve heard “Old Thing” and “Steven’s Smile” from it already, and today he’s back with another single, “If There’s No God…”

“If There’s No God…’ is the emotional and thematic centerpiece of the album,” Raekwon said. “It’s about questioning whether the ugliness inside of me defines who I am. Should I be judged by my worst? Am I being too hard on myself? For a while, I wasn’t sure how to finish the song. Religion and morality are big topics. But I love this song because it doesn’t try to answer any of that. It’s not judging anyone. It’s only concerned with me.”

Watch a video for the track made by POND Creative below.

If There’s No God… is out 5/3 via Father/Daughter Records.