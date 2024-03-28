Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

News March 28, 2024 7:30 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

News March 28, 2024 7:30 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Billie Eilish performed her Barbie hit “What Was I Made For?” at the Grammys, where it won Song Of The Year. In October, Troye Sivan covered the song in his visit to the BBC Live Lounge, and today Kelly Clarkson tackled it in her Kellyoke segment.

Clarkson’s version is about a minute and a half shorter than Eilish’s, but packs a much more powerful punch. It’s not her first time covering Eilish; in 2022, she performed a rendition of “Happier Than Ever.” Hear her take on “What Was I Made For?” below.

