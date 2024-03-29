Watch Ben Gibbard Sing The National Anthem At Seattle Mariners Opening Day 2024

Ben Gibbard is about to head out on another leg of the Postal Service/Death Cab For Cutie anniversary tour, but he was back home in Seattle Thursday for opening day. Before the first Mariners game of the season, Gibbard sang the national anthem at T-Mobile Park. As many on Twitter noted, his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” sounded more or less like a Death Cab song.

Previously, Gibbard released the solo track “Ichiro’s Theme” in 2012 to honor Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki. In 2020, fresh off the webcast performances that were such a lifeline during the early pandemic, Gibbard also covered John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” as part of the Mariners’ virtual opening day ceremonies. Watch him sing the national anthem below.

From the stage to the diamond 🎸 Ben Gibbard, lead singer of @dcfc will be singing the national anthem! pic.twitter.com/ZvDREX3mYZ — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) March 29, 2024