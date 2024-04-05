Last year, Doja Cat released her fourth album, Scarlet, after controversy about her treatment of her fans and a change of cover artwork due to its similarities to a German metalcore band’s. Still, its single “Paint The Town Red” became the first rap song to hit #1 in over a year. Today, Doja’s back with the deluxe version of the LP.

Scarlet 2: Claude has seven new songs: “Piss,” “Urrrge!!!!!!!!!!” featuring A$AP Rocky, “Okloser,” “Disrespectful,” “Masc” featuring Teezo Touchdown, “Headhigh,” and “Acknowledge Me.” The tracks ended up leaking before the release, but she said in a tweet she didn’t care much because “thats just how its gonna be but at least i can just keep being creative and look forward to the awesome things i have coming up.” Stream the deluxe album below.