Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Is The First Rap Song To Hit #1 In Over A Year

For the first time in more than a year, the #1 single in America is a rap song. Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” has ascended from #3 to top the Billboard Hot 100 this week, becoming her second #1 hit and ending a much-talked-about chart draught for her genre. She previously topped the chart with 2020’s “Say So” after Nicki Minaj hopped on a remix.

According to Billboard, the 13-month absence of rap from the Hot 100 top spot marks the longest such stint since 2001 (when there was a gap of more than 18 months between Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West” and Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me“). The last rap song to hit #1 before this was Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” in August 2022.

“Paint The Town Red” ends an historic streak of four straight country #1 hits, most recently Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything.” The Doja song’s ascent brings legendary songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David back to #1 for the first time since 2004 due to its sample of Dionne Warwick’s “Walk On By.” (In 2004, Bacharach and David were credited on Twista, Kanye West, and Jamie Foxx’s “Slow Jamz.”)

Released five weeks ago, “Paint The Town Red” one of the rare #1 hits this year to climb to the top rather than debuting there. Doja had a hand in the last new #1 that wasn’t a debut; she appeared on a remix of SZA’s “Kill Bill” that helped push the song over the top but wasn’t credited with a #1 because the remix did not account for at least half of “Kill Bill” consumption that week.