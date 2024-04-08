This past weekend, WWE staged its massive two-night Wrestlemania extravaganza at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. A whole lot of stuff happened. I’m not going to spoil it here, but if you have the slightest interest in pro wrestling, then you were probably watching last night, or you’ve probably already had it spoiled today. As usual, WWE got a few big-deal musicians involved in the proceedings, though none of them actually wrestled this year. We did, however, get surprise guest Lil Wayne, introduced as the greatest rapper of all time, playing Main Event Jey Uso to the ring.

During the first Wrestlemania night on Saturday, Jey Uso took on his twin brother and former tag team partner Jimmy Uso in a not-particularly-riveting match. When Jey made his entrance, he was accompanied by Lil Wayne, who wore sunglasses with Uso’s catchphrase “yeet” written across the lenses, and he rapped a few bars of “A Milli” before Uso’s (terrible) theme music came in. Watch it below.

Lil Wayne performs "A Milli" and walks out WWE superstar Jey Uso at #Wrestlemania in Philadelphia last night.pic.twitter.com/GbAP29DL3w — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 7, 2024

Snoop Dogg, who won an impromptu match at last year’s Mania, showed up a few times, doing extremely funny commentary on one match. The metalcore band Motionless In White played Rhea Ripley to the ring before her match. Meek Mill narrated the introductory video. Coco Jones sang the National Anthem at the beginning of the first night, while the War And Treaty sang “America The Beautiful” at the second. Rappers like Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Wale, and Westside Gunn were sitting in the front row and constantly popping up on camera.

Lil Wayne and producer Wheezy have a new collaborative album sometime soon, and they dropped the single “Bless,” which features the now-incarcerated Young Thug, on Friday.