Watch Tom Morello Join Bruce Springsteen On Two More Tour Debuts In LA

Though hailing from different generations of rock stardom, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello are old pals who’ve been collaborating for years. At Springsteen’s LA tour stop Sunday, they teamed up again. Onstage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, the Rage Against The Machine guitarist joined the Boss for two songs that the E Street Band had not yet performed on this tour: 2001’s “American Skin (41 Shots)” and 1995’s “The Ghost Of Tom Joad” for the first time since 2017. The former song is about the police shooting of Amadou Diallo, a subject that Rage often spoke out about; Rage covered the latter on their Renegades album. This was Morello’s first time onstage with Springsteen since 2014.

Sunday night’s show also opened with the tour debuts of “Open All Night” and “Sherry Darling.” In the last couple of weeks during this rescheduled leg, Springsteen gave tour debuts to “Roll Of The Dice,” “Hungry Heart,” “Racing In The Street,” “Death To My Hometown,” “My City Of Ruins,” “Detroit Medley,” “Bobby Jean,” “Atlantic City,” “Something In The Night,” “Land Of Hope And Dreams,” “Light Of Day,” “Tougher Than The Rest,” “Fire,” plus covers of Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas,” John Lee Hocker’s “Boom Boom,” Jimmy Cliff’s “Trapped,” and the traditional “Jole Blon.”

In other Springsteen news, Variety reports that the movie about the making of Nebraska starring Jeremy Allen White has landed at 20th Century Studios. Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau are involved behind the scenes.

Watch Springsteen’s performances with Morello below.

Oh yeah, one more thing: The Fonz finally met the Boss.